The Houston Texans lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday afternoon, but more than that, they witnessed one of their own experience yet another heartbreaking injury. Second-year wide receiver Tank Dell, who suffered a fractured fibula last season, was stretched off the field and taken to a KC hospital with another serious leg injury. His head coach, DeMeco Ryans, has the latest update regarding his condition.

“Tank has a significant knee injury and he'll be staying here in Kansas City overnight getting further evaluations, and we'll get an update tomorrow,” Ryans said, per Joe Gleason. “But just all our thoughts and prayers are with Tank right now. You guys have seen what he means to our entire team. It hurts to see him go down like that.”

Dell's injury occurred when he scored a receiving touchdown in the third quarter. As he was hauling in the big grab, a teammate accidentally crashed into his knee. It was a difficult scene to watch. CJ Stroud and others were emotional at the sight of their brother being wheeled into the back of the cart. Their faces told everyone what they needed to know.

After working hard to return to action and amassing 98 yards and a score against the two-time reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs, this young athlete is headed for another long recovery. This is not the time to look ahead to next year, however. All one can do now is keep Dell in their prayers.

Tank Dell's condition after Texans-Chiefs matchup

While the game was still in progress, NBC Sports reporter Kathryn Tappen informed viewers of the precautions taken when placing Dell on the stretcher. “They stabilized his entire left leg in a vacuum splint, which is used when there is concern with severe instability or fracture,” she said. “The splint is used to stabilize from the hip to the foot. He was taken in an ambulance to University of Kansas Hospital, a level 1 trauma center which is located 12 miles from Arrowhead {Stadium}.”

The 2023 third-round draft pick exhilarated Texans fans in his rookie season, recording 47 receptions for 709 yards and seven touchdowns in only 11 games. While he had yet to attain his top form in 2024, he was looking the part in KC. Houston is surely behind Tank Dell, and he could use all the support he can get at this moment.

More information regarding his injury will hopefully come out within the next day.