FOX Sports broadcaster Tom Brady discussed some hard truths surrounding Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair's devastating tackle that concussed Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence during his appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

“The quarterbacks need to take better care of themselves,” Brady said. “When you run, you put yourself in a lot of danger. And when you do that, I don’t think the onus of protecting an offensive quarterback who’s running should be on an offensive player. I don’t think that’s really fair to the defense.”

Brady shared a story about a big hit he took from Buffalo Bills cornerback Nate Clements after he slid late. For those who may not remember, Clements was first-round pick in 2001 and a hard-nosed, physical corner who played in the league for 12 seasons. A big shot from him would've been a lot to handle for any quarterback.

The soon-to-be Hall of Fame quarterback explained it was a learning experience. Brady was diplomatic in his response, believing both players have a responsibility to each other, acknowledging that quarterbacks must be proactive first and foremost.

Texans, Azeez Al-Shaair can't let up

While he may made a mistake, Al-Shaair was ultimately suspended three games by the NFL.

“During your game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 1, with 4:20 remaining in the second quarter, you were involved in a play that the League considers unacceptable and a serious violation of the playing rules. Video shows you striking the head/neck area of Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence after he clearly goes down in a feet-first slide…You led with your forearm and helmet and delivered a forceful blow to the head/neck area of your opponent when you had time and space to avoid such contact. …

“Your lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football and all those who play, coach, and enjoy watching it, is troubling and does not reflect the core values of the NFL…Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules puts the health and safety of both you and your opponents in jeopardy and will not be tolerated.”

In their full statement, the NFL seems to be speaking to the whole league, not just the Texans or Al-Shaair. Making him an example isn't entirely fair but his actions after the hit clearly influenced the league's decision.

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan believes quarterbacks are being taught bad sliding techniques.

“I am so sick and tired of seeing people teaching to slide when you’re running out… the hell you do!” Ryan said. “Not when you’re going full speed down the field and your defender is coming full speed at you. You don’t slide. This happens over and over again. All you have to do is watch every Saturday in college football, two or three of these happen every single week.”

With the Jaguars on a Week 14 bye, Al-Shaair will miss Weeks 15 to 17 against Miami, Kansas City and Baltimore.