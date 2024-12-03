Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair has been suspended three games for his cheap shot on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence this past Sunday, the NFL announced Tuesday morning. Al-Shaair delivered a blow to Lawrence's head as the Jaguars quarterback was sliding, knocking him out of the game. The hit set off a scuffle and resulted in Al-Shaair's ejection.

NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued a lengthy statement on the suspension.

“During your game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 1, with 4:20 remaining in the second quarter, you were involved in a play that the League considers unacceptable and a serious violation of the playing rules. Video shows you striking the head/neck area of Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence after he clearly goes down in a feet-first slide…You led with your forearm and helmet and delivered a forceful blow to the head/neck area of your opponent when you had time and space to avoid such contact.

“After the illegal hit, you proceeded to engage in a brawl, which you escalated when you pulled an opponent down to the ground by his facemask. After the referee announced that you were disqualified for the hit and your unsportsmanlike acts, you removed your helmet and reengaged with your opponent while walking down and across the field, which started another physical confrontation near the end zone.

“Your lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football and all those who play, coach, and enjoy watching it, is troubling and does not reflect the core values of the NFL…Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules puts the health and safety of both you and your opponents in jeopardy and will not be tolerated.”

The full announcement can be seen below:

The Texans are heading into a bye in Week 14, so Azeez Al-Shaair is set to miss Week 15 against the Miami Dolphins, Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs and Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens. The linebacker will be eligible to return for the final week of the regular season against the Tennessee Titans, though he'll be appealing the suspension, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Al-Shaair apologized for the hit on Lawrence, but based on Runyan's harsh statement and the fact that he's a repeat offender, it's hard to see him winning this appeal. It was pointed out immediately after his hit on Lawrence that he had delivered a late blow to Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams earlier this season, which set off a scuffle that saw him throw a punch. The Texans linebacker was also fined for a late hit on Titans running back Tony Pollard in Week 12.

Al-Shaair is a key member of the Texans' defense, so his presence will be missed against some quality opponents on the schedule. After racking up 163 total tackles last season, he has 68 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles in 10 games in 2024.

The good news for Houston is it holds an 8-5 record and a two-game lead over the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South.