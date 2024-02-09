Make it two for the Texans' rookies.

The future is indeed bright for the Houston Texans, and they have two awards to prove it. Shortly after it was announced Thursday nigh that CJ Stroud won the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, Will Anderson Jr. got his turn, as the defensive end was named the 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Texans DE Will Anderson wins the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 9, 2024

Anderson played a pivotal and impactful role away for the Texans in just his year in the NFL. The former Alabama Crimson Tide star played in 15 games in the regular season and started in 13 of those contests, racking up seven sacks and 45 combined tackles to go with a pass defended, 10 tackles for loss, and 22 quarterback hits along the way. With Anderson aiding Houston's stop unit, the Texans managed to finish inside the league's top 10 in terms of defensive sack rate (7.73%) and rushing yards allowed per contest (101.5).

Anderson was taken by the Texans as the third overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft — just behind Stroud. With Stroud and Anderson winning the major Rookie of the Year awards, the Texans have successfully replicated the feat of the New York Jets in the 2022 campaign when Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner won the said honors, respectively.

Pro Football Focus has the numbers to support Anderson's masterful rookie campaign, with the site giving him an overall grade of 81.8 and a 77.2 run defense rating plus a 77.3 for his pass rushing.

Joining Anderson on the list of finalists for the award were Jalen Carter of the Philadelphia Eagles, Joey Porter of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kobie Turner of the Los Angeles Rams, and Devon Witherspoon of the Seattle Seahawks.