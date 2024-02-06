The Houston Texans could sweep the NFL rookie player of the year awards, and Will Anderson would absolutely love it.

The Houston Texans certainly have a lot of young talent on the roster. Texans defensive end Will Anderson is being honest about his desire to win the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year award. Anderson is a finalist for that prize.

“It was on my goal sheet, 100 percent,” Anderson said, per NFL.com. “It was marked big on my goal sheet: NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Just to be in this position is a blessing.”

The Texans have a chance to something nearly unheard of-sweep both the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year awards. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is a finalist for the offensive player trophy, and Anderson would love the chance for the two to sweep the honors.

“Yeah, I think it would be great,” Anderson added. “I know C.J.'s been unbelievable this year. Hats off to him. He helped us win a lot of games and if it wasn't for C.J., I don't know where we would be. He helped us do a lot of things and achieve a lot of things this year. It would be very special just to have that type of history going into Texas, but more so for the city and the team.”

Stroud and Anderson were both vital in Houston's run to the playoffs in 2023. The Texans made it to the AFC Divisional Round, before bowing to the Baltimore Ravens 34-10. Anderson is ready to lead the Texans to something even better in 2024.

“I'm so excited about next season, I can't stop thinking about it,” Anderson said. The young defensive end played his college football at Alabama, before being selected the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

The player of the year honors are Thursday.