Following a 3-13-1 campaign in 2022, the Houston Texans headed into the offseason looking to retool the roster. With 10 picks in the 2023 NFL draft, including both the second and 12th overall, and the second most cap space in the NFL, this unit is set to enter 2023 looking drastically different.

With the legal tampering period of free agency beginning on Monday, the Texans were active on the open market. But instead of adding several young players on big-money contracts, they targeted veterans. This included both former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Robert Woods, and former San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward. With the addition of both Ward and Woods, the Texans have added two proven veterans to a fairly young team.

The Texans have also added several other solid additions to the roster. To improve a run defense that struggled heavily in 2022, the team signed defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins to a one-year deal. They also added veteran quarterback Case Keenum to a two-year deal. If the team is in fact set on taking a quarterback with the second overall pick, having both Keenum and Davis Mills could be key to their development.

In total, the Texans have added 11 players since the start of free agency. Five of these signings have come on the offense, while six have come on the defense.

Along with these signings, the Texans made another major move by trading for Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive guard Shaq Mason. The team traded away a 2023 sixth-round pick to obtain Mason and a 2023 seventh-round selection. With Mason joining the Texans offensive line, the unit is full of proven veterans.

Now with free agency beginning to slow down, the Texans could still look to round out the roster. With just over $13 million in cap space remaining, they could still look to add playmakers.

Here are 3 players the Texans could target to round out the roster

Austin Hooper, Tight End

With the loss of former tight end Jordan Akins, who has joined the Cleveland Browns, the Texans now have a lack of veteran firepower at the position. At the moment, the group is headlined by 2022 fifth-round pick Teagan Quitoriano.

In his rookie season, Quitoriano showed flashes, recording seven receptions for 113 receiving yards and two touchdowns. But the team should still look to add a veteran to the group. Austin Hooper could be just that.

Over his seven NFL seasons, Hooper has put together several strong outings. Through 105 career games, he has recorded 339 receptions for 3,468 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hooper spent the 2022 season with the Tennesee Titans. In his lone year with the team, he took the field in all 17 games. In total, he recorded 41 receptions for 444 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

With the addition of Hooper, the Texans would add another impact player to the offense. If called upon, he could make plays for whoever is throwing the ball. He could also be the safety net for this offense.

Based on how the tight end market has played out so far, Hooper could also be signed for a reasonable price. If the Texans are looking to add an affordable option, he could be just that.

Jalen Mills, Cornerback

To the shock of many, the New England Patriots released veteran cornerback Jalen Mills on Friday morning. Now heading into his eighth NFL season, Mills could look to join a team where he could make an impact.

Over his seven NFL seasons, Mills has played in a total of 89 games. He has recorded 361 total tackles, 288 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, 52 defended passes, and seven interceptions.

This past season, Mills took the field for a total of 10 games. While dealing with injuries for much of the season, he still made an impact when healthy. He finished the year recording 31 total tackles, one tackle for loss, five defended passes, and two interceptions.

Heading into 2023, the Texans secondary is full of talent. Alongside Jimmie Ward, they will also send out the second-year duo of Jalen Pitre and Derek Stingley Jr. In their rookie season, the pair showed legitimate upside. Veteran cornerback Steven Nelson is also set to be a starter once again.

By adding Mills, the Texans would improve the secondary in a big way. Mills, alongside Ward, Stingley, and Pitre could make this group one of the more underrated in the NFL.

Given that both Pitre and Stingley can make a jump in year two, they could be on course for an elite sophomore season. Adding two proven veterans in Ward and Mills, these two could develop even faster. If Mills is available for a fitting price tag, the Texans should have him on their radar.