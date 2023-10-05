The Houston Texans defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers during their Week 4 matchup at NRG Stadium.

The Texans netted 312 receiving yards and 139 rushing yards during the 30-6 win. Houston's defense ended the game with a total of six quarterback hits, five pass deflections, seven tackles for loss, seven tackles for loss and three sacks. It would be the team's first home win since Dec. 26, 2021 against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to a Sunday article from HoustonTexans.com.

“It feels awesome to get a win,” Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said, via HoustonTexans.com. “That's what we're here to do. Me coming here, taking this job, this is how we want to play football. We want to play winning football and it starts with the guys in that locker room.

“I'm proud of what they've done, the work that they've put in throughout the week. We were grinding through some hot days here in Houston. Nobody's complaining. Everybody's working, pressing forward, doing what they need to do to get results on Sunday. And I'm proud of our guys, proud of our staff, everybody. If we keep playing the way we're playing, the results will come.”

The Texans will move on to face the Atlanta Falcons in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Oct. 8. Atlanta fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a 23-7 loss at Wembley Stadium last Sunday. Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, the No. 8 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, led Atlanta with 105 rushing yards on 14 carries. Quarterback Desmond Ridder logged 191 passing yards, one passing touchdown and two interceptions in the International Series matchup.

What are some bold predictions for the Texans Week 5 game vs. the Falcons?

3. CJ Stroud will record at least 280 passing yards

Stroud finished the win over the Steelers with 306 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. He added 16 rushing yards on four carries. He fired a quick two-yard touchdown pass to receiver Nico Collins with 8:55 remaining in the first quarter.

“I've been thinking about this for a long time,” Stroud said after the win, via Around the NFL Writer Kevin Patra. “Y'all deserve to feel special. Y'all deserve to root the Texans on. Not winning since 2021, I think it was around Christmas, that is not flying for anybody in this building.

“I want them to know we're fighting our tails off every day to make sure y'all walk around with Texans gear pride, y'all walk around with that swag that we walk around with when we get a W.”

Stroud has thrown for just over 1,200 passing yards during the 2023 season so far. He earned as many as 384 passing yards during a Week 2 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, adding two passing touchdowns in the 31-20 loss at NRG Stadium. The Falcons have allowed a total of 705 passing yards this season, putting them ahead of the Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs for fifth place in the league, according to NFL.com.

2. Nico Collins will have another impressive game

Collins led the Texans with 168 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns against the Steelers. His night was highlighted by a 52-yard touchdown reception with 3:39 remaining in the fourth quarter. Collins and the rest of the Texans skill players must continue to live up to the high praise Stroud had for them to take a potential victory over the Falcons.

“It's a blessing to be able to be playing and playing decently,” Stroud said, via HoustonTexans.com. “But for me, I mean, it's the guys around me. I can't do anything without those guys balling out.

“You see the yards after the catch, you see the guys straining up front, me getting the ball out, trying to get the ball out on time, the running backs doing their job, the tight ends doing their job, like everybody's doing their job. And then you add the defense and then you add our special teams, like everybody's playing together. So we got to keep that going. But it's a blessing for sure.”

Collins has logged two games with 100 or more receiving yards this season. He led Houston with 146 yards in the loss to Indianapolis. Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk led Jacksonville with 84 receiving yards during the Jaguars win over Atlanta in Week 4.

1. The Texans will defeat the Falcons by a one-touchdown margin

The Texans must find a way to slow down a backfield that features Robinson and running back Tyler Allgeier. The duo has combined for 469 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns this season. Houston allowed 466 rushing yards in the 2023 season, putting them in 19th place in the NFL.

“What they’ve done there in Atlanta is they’ve surrounded him with a ton of playmakers, so it’s not just on the quarterback, there’s a lot of playmakers he can get the ball to,” Ryans said, via The Texans Wire Managing Editor Mark Lane. “Tight ends, wide receivers, the backs — a lot of dynamic playmakers that surround Ridder, and they’ve done a really good job.”

The Texans must find a way to contain Atlanta's playmaking options and shore up their run defense against the duo of Robinson and Allgeier. If they can, they may take a win on the road against Atlanta before facing the New Orleans Saints at NRG Stadium on Oct. 15.