Houston Texans rookie defensive end Will Anderson Jr had some high praise for CJ Stroud and DeMeco Ryans in their first year together.

The Houston Texans have arguably one of the best rookie draft classes we've seen in years. CJ Stroud looks like the real deal at quarterback, as he's put up rookie records while taking incredible care of the ball. Will Anderson Jr. is providing pressure off the edge and is getting better every week. Tank Dell has been electric at wide receiver. Rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans has the Texans competing at a much higher level than most expected.

The reason for all that? According to Anderson Jr, it's the energy and enthusiasm that his quarterback and head coach bring to the table, via Tom Pelissero.

"Their energy is contagious."#Texans rookie Will Anderson Jr. joined The Insiders on #NFLPlus to talk C.J. Stroud, DeMeco Ryans and more.

“Coach Ryans and CJ, their energy is contagious,” Anderson told the NFL Network. “They spread so much positivity and enthusiasm (…) and people feed off that. It's just been a blessing to be a part of that. You see the culture that's being set here. The changes that have been made here, guys are buying into it. I wouldn't rather have any other coach, and I wouldn't rather have any other quarterback than CJ. And I know the guys feel the exact same way.”

Texans rookie class leading the way

Behind the play of Will Anderson Jr, CJ Stroud, and Tank Dell, the Texans are in the hunt for the AFC South title. Houston currently sits just one game back of the Jacksonville Jaguars, and have proven over the course of the season that they can keep pace with any team on any given Sunday.

It will be important for head coach DeMeco Ryans to keep his team focused in Week 11, as the Texans will match up with the Cardinals before a critical Week 12 game against the Jaguars.