The Houston Texans are entering a new era of football with CJ Stroud as quarterback and DeMeco Ryans as the head coach. After some rough years in Houston following the Deshaun Watson turmoil, all signs point to a massive change in direction. Pro Bowl offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil hopped on the Pat McAfee Show and raved about Ryans.

“It's a whole new vibe, man. DeMeco (Ryans) came in with that energy he brought from San Fran and just changed the whole vibe around the building, and that's something that we needed, especially since these last past three years we've been in a rut. So DeMeco comes in the building, he brought some new coaches, we've got some new players. Man, it's just a whole new vibe that's in that building. It feels great to be there.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ryans was a top assistant with the San Francisco 49ers and becomes yet another Kyle Shanahan coach to get a promotion elsewhere. Ryans also played for the Texans during his career, so returning to the franchise always seemed like the perfect fit for both sides.

Laremy Tunsil, who just inked a hefty extension this offseason, is sure excited about the new state of the franchise after coming over in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. And, if Ryans performs well, the Texans will be a fun team to watch for the next few seasons with CJ Stroud, Dameon Pierce, and other young pieces in place, not to mention the additions of veterans such as Devin Singletary and Dalton Schultz.