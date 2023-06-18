How far will the Houston Texans go in the 2023 NFL season?

The Texans ended the 2022 season with a record of 3-13-1, putting them in fourth place in the AFC South and 16th in the AFC. They took the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after winning over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18. The game saw quarterback Davis Mills throw for 298 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions at Lucas Oil Stadium. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks led Houston with 106 receiving yards on five receptions.

The Texans hired head coach DeMeco Ryans in January after he spent two seasons as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers.

“Being the head coach of the Houston Texans is my dream job and my family is thrilled to be back in H-Town,” Ryans said, via HoustonTexans.com. “I have been around the game of football my entire life and I've always had a natural ability to lead others. I know what it takes to win and be successful in this league as both a player and coach.

“We're going to build a program filled with players who have a special work ethic and relentless mindset. I understand the responsibility I have to this organization and to the fans of Houston to build a winner and I can't wait to get to work.”

Houston welcomed nine additions in the 2023 NFL Draft, including Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 pick. It shored up its defensive line when it traded for the No. 3 pick and selected Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. Penn State center Juice Scruggs, Houston wide receiver Tank Dell and TCU edge rusher Dylan Horton made up its following three selections.

Who are some players who could have break-out seasons for the Houston Texans?

Nico Collins

How much did the Texans improve their wide receiver room before the start of the 2023 season?

The Texans added extra talent to their receiver room when they signed former Tennessee Titans receiver Robert Woods and former Dallas Cowboys wideout Noah Brown. Collins, a former third-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, took fourth place on the roster with 481 receiving yards and hauled in two receiving touchdowns.

Houston hired 49ers offensive passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik to be its offensive coordinator in February. The Niners earned 4,049 passing yards last season, putting them in 13th place in the league behind the Jacksonville Jaguars, Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks.

Woods said the expectations for receivers were high in the team's system on offense, according to a May article from HoustonTexans.com Texans Insider and Lead Writer Deepi Sidhu.

“In this offense receivers are asked to do a lot,” Woods said, via Sidhu. “That's obviously run crisp routes, make plays down the field, be able to take the ball for short catches, get a lot of yack, and make guys miss. Being able to get sweeps and being able to block D-ends. This offense, receivers, are asked to be a true playmaker and play everywhere on the field.

“That's what I'm able to bring. I'm able to block, able to catch, good routes, have Good speed. Match up well against outside corners, nickel corners. That's why being in this offense, being able to play all around, move all around, will help me and this offense.”

If Collins is able to find his way in a new-look system, he could have a break-out season alongside a rookie quarterback in Stroud and a wide receiver room featuring Woods and John Metchie III.

Devin Singletary

Will the Texans' running game be able to improve under Ryans and the new offensive coaching staff?

Houston took 31st place in the league with 1,476 rushing yards, taking spots behind the Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings.

Houston signed Singletary on a one-year contract in March after he spent four seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He earned 3,151 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns during his four years with Buffalo, garnering as many as 870 rushing yards during the 2021 season.

Ryans showed confidence at the running back position during the team's mandatory minicamp on Wednesday.

“Devin has done a good job,” Ryans said, via Texans Wire. “Devin has put himself in a really good spot — love the attention to detail, how he prepares each and every day, so I'm excited where Devin (is). We'll see how that looks with Dameon and Devin, Mike (Boone) – all those guys in our backfield. The way we have a lot of capable guys, and again, we'll see how that looks come training camp.”

Singletary can have a break-out season if he continues to grow from his first four seasons in the NFL and provide a solid veteran presence in the Texans' running game alongside running back Dameon Pierce.