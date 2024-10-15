ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Houston Texans (5-1) head to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers (4-2) on Sunday afternoon. Check out our NFL odds series as we give you a Texans-Packers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Texans-Packers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Texans-Packers Odds

Houston Texans: +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +128

Green Bay Packers: -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How to Watch Texans vs. Packers

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Texans Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Texans are a good team, which is shown by their record. Their one loss is a tough one against the Minnesota Vikings. However, they have bounced back nicely with three straight wins. What will help them win this game is takeaways. Jordan Love has played just four games, but he has thrown six interceptions this season. Houston should be able to take the ball away once or twice in this game, which will help them win.

The Texans were able to put up 41 points last week, even with Nico Collins being on the IR. Houston still has Joe Mixon, Tank Dell, and Stefon Diggs to make plays on the offensive side of the ball. Even without Collins, the Texans should still be able to get the work done. Houston is sixth in the NFL in yards per game, so do not expect much else to change in this game.

Keep an eye on the injury report for this game. Green Bay has Dontayvion Wicks and Jayden Reed listed as questionable for Sunday. There is still plenty of time to get healthy for those two, but if one, or both are out, that is a huge hit to the Packers offense.

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Green Bay has a challenge on the defensive side of the ball. However, they have been up to that challenge all season. Green Bay is first in the NFL in takeaways with 17. They have nine interceptions, and they have forced eight fumbles. The Packers need to continue forcing these turnovers. If they can do that, the Packers will win.

The Packers are also one of the best offensive teams in the NFL. Yes, Jordan Love throws a good amount of interceptions, but he also throws for 282.2 yards per game. That number is the second-best in the NFL. His 12 touchdown passes are the second-most in the NFL, as well. Keep an eye on the injury report, but Love has found a way to make it work with anybody on the field. If he has a good game, the Packers will win.

The Texans will allow the big play, which is what Love wants. Houston allows the seventh-most yards per catch this season. They have not allowed a lot of receptions, but when they do, it is usually around 11 yards. Love is a quarterback that loves to take shots. He is going to hit one or two of his players downfield for a big gain, or a touchdown. If the Texans are not careful, they are going to lose because of it.

Final Texans-Packers Prediction & Pick

This should be a really good game. Both teams are great, and the Packers are much better defensively than they are given credit for. I do think Houston will win this game on the road, though. Green Bay has gotten a bit lucky, and that should end against the Texans.

Final Texans-Packers Prediction & Pick: Texans ML (+128)