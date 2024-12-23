Texas football has a national championship to chase. Same is the case with reloading on talent for 2024-25.

That's where the transfer portal comes in for head coach Steve Sarkisian and company. While the Longhorns moved on in the College Football Playoffs with a convincing 38-24 win over Clemson, Texas can still top off its next roster.

Already, the Longhorns were aggressively pursuing prized portal entries Eric Singleton Jr. and Lee Hunter. The latter, however, went from Central Florida to Texas Tech. Singleton's change of address is pending.

Who else is out there for Texas to pursue in the portal? Here are five major targets still available, and prime to turn the Longhorns into a national title contender after the CFP wraps up.

Eric Singleton Jr., wide receiver, Georgia Tech

As mentioned above, Singleton is still yet to formally announce his next destination. However, he's trending towards Auburn per 247Sports as of Sunday, Dec. 22. The national recruiting outlet has issued a 67% crystal ball prediction that the Tigers will land Singleton.

But we're not ruling out the Longhorns just yet. He did visit the Austin campus during the weekend of Dec. 15 before the ‘Horns hosted Clemson in the CFP. That means he's very much on the minds of the Texas staff.

Singleton could still get coaxed into Texas based off its recent run of producing wideouts. Xavier Worthy shattered the NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard dash record and is currently catching passes from Patrick Mahomes. Jordan Whittington has given the Los Angeles Rams an extra WR presence as they pursue the NFC West title. Adonai Mitchell also landed high in the draft to the Indianapolis Colts.

If not Singleton, don't be shocked if Texas makes a run at this next available WR.

Zachariah Branch, wide receiver, USC

The former five-star Branch and his brother, Zion, come off as a potential packaged deal for their next team.

Just imagine Zachariah Branch's speed in Sarkisian's offense, though. Especially in a system that turned Worthy into a first round talent.

However, both brothers had a “positive” visit to Arizona State per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports. Georgia is one other school lurking for the Branch brothers.

Zion Branch, safety, USC

Will include the brother of the heralded WR and return ace Zachariah.

Zion Branch could take an immediate liking to Pete Kwiatkowski and his scheme. Three DBs who thrived under Kwiatkowski? Budda Baker, Sidney Jones, and Elijah Molden come to mind before they made it to the league.

Andrew Mukuba is already one portal safety who thrived under this defense. Zion Branch is capable of following suit if brought over.

Max Klare, tight end, Purdue

Klare is the best tight end left in the portal. The position is a vital need for 2025 with Gunnar Helm already a senior.

The downside with Klare is that he's visited other Big 10 schools. The former Boilermakers weapon is on the radar for Ohio State and Michigan.

Still, Texas can attempt to sway Klare over to “Sark's” explosive offense. The Longhorns can try to enter the picture as a final host school.

Fa'alili Fa'amoe, offensive tackle, Washington State

Texas will be in dire need of offensive lineman depth for 2025. Left tackle Kelvin Banks is due to command NFL attention. The Longhorns have to think about an immediate replacement. Though a more experienced one.

That's where the powerful 6-foot-5, 314-pound Fa'amoe enters the picture. He's the portal's second best OT prospect by 247Sports. He started in the final six games for Wazzu. But he's started in 26 contests total.

Arch Manning needs a valuable protector moving forward. Especially if he immediately earns the reins if Quinn Ewers officially leaves for the NFL Draft. Fa'amoe instantly eases protection concerns.