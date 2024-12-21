Since entering the transfer portal in early December, siblings Zachariah and Zion Branch have been searching for their next college football team. Following a visit to Georgia, the former USC stars have reportedly scheduled a trip to Arizona State, per On3 Sports.

Zachariah Branch is considered one of the top available receivers in the transfer portal. As a sophomore, he led USC with 47 receptions and was second on the team with 503 receiving yards.

Zion Branch appeared in most of USC's 12 regular season games in 2024 as a reserve safety. He recorded 22 tackles as a sophomore after posting 22 as a freshman in 2023.

Should they commit to Arizona State, Zachariah Branch would immediately become a top candidate to be the Sun Devils' No. 1 receiver in 2025. They were led in 2024 by sophomore Jordyn Tyson, who notched 1,101 receiving yards in Kenny Dillingham's run-heavy scheme.

A former five-star recruit, Zachariah Branch was the highly touted brother out of high school. Zion Branch was not far behind him as a four-star prospect. However, with the way their USC careers went, Zachariah Branch remains the higher-ranked player of the two.

The brothers have all but confirmed that they will continue their collegiate career together. They both committed to USC around the same time out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. They simultaneously entered the transfer portal on Dec. 17, just 10 days ahead of the Trojans' matchup with Texas A&M in their hometown at the Las Vegas Bowl.

USC's disappointing season results in transfer portal purge

The Branch brothers are far from the only members of USC's 2024 roster to enter the transfer portal. Quarterback Miller Moss was notably one of the first to do so, joined shortly after by Kyron Hudson, Quinten Joyner, Bear Alexander, and others.

Moss, Hudson and Joyner have all chosen their next schools. Moss, who was benched at the end of 2024 for Jayden Maiava, elected to continue his career at Louisville. Hudson committed to Penn State shortly after, with Joyner headed to Texas Tech.

Alexander, a former four-star defensive lineman, has named Oregon, SMU and Penn State as his likely next schools. The big man is heavily projected to commit to the Ducks, though no official decision has been made.

The Branch brothers remain the biggest names among USC's outbound transfers who have yet to select their next destination. Zachariah Branch is the second-best receiver in the portal behind former Georgia Tech wideout Eric Singleton, per 247 Sports.