In his first season with the team, Mike Elko fell one game short of bringing Texas A&M to its first SEC Championship Game berth. Already preparing to build on his success, Elko added a significant piece to his defense on Sunday.

After spending the first two years of his collegiate eligibility with Georgia, sophomore cornerback Julian Humphrey entered the transfer portal earlier in December and has committed to playing his next season with the Aggies, according to On3 Sports. Humphrey started 10 of the Bulldogs' 13 games thus far in 2024.

As a sophomore, Humphrey recorded 10 total tackles and four pass breakups. He primarily served as Georgia's second corner, opposite of top cornerback Daylen Everette. His consistent presence helped the Bulldogs create one of the top secondaries in the country.

Humphrey entered Athens as a four-star recruit and a top-15 cornerback of the class of 2023. His elite 6-foot-1 frame turned heads, causing him to receive several high-profile offers before he committed to Georgia.

Humphrey's inclusion gives Texas A&M one of their top individual defensive players of Elko's era. The unit was inconsistent at best in 2024, holding several top teams to below 20 points while also allowing over 40 points to South Carolina and Auburn.

Texas A&M to face USC in Las Vegas Bowl

By entering the transfer portal, Humphrey opted not to participate in Georgia's title run as the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoffs. Meanwhile, Texas A&M has a matchup with USC on deck in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl.

The Aggies enter the matchup on a two-game skid, most recently losing to rival Texas in Week 14. Texas A&M lost three of its final four games of the regular season, including a heartbreaking four-overtime loss to Auburn in Week 13, which delivered a significant blow to its SEC and national title aspirations.

After a rough stretch to end the year, Texas A&M finished 2024 with an 8-4 record. It marked their best finish since 2021 but is overall a disappointment after carrying a 7-1 record into Week 10.