Texas A&M football has a very slim chance of making the expanded College Football Playoff, but it will be playing in a bowl game regardless. The Aggies will do so without a key weapon, however, after wide receiver Cyrus Allen was ruled out for the rest of the season on Monday with an arm injury.

Via Adam Rittenberg:

“Texas A&M wide receiver Cyrus Allen will miss the rest of the season with an arm injury, per coach Mike Elko. Allen, who had 18 receptions for 269 yards, will undergo surgery.”

Allen suffered the injury in a massive 38-3 win over New Mexico State in Week 12. The pass-catcher exited in the first quarter with an elbow issue and never returned. A Louisiana Tech transfer, Allen was one of the Aggies' better wideouts, reeling in 18 grabs for 269 yards including a touchdown. He's third on the team in receptions and receiving yards.

The Aggies will have Allen back for his final year of eligibility in 2025. Mike Elko has mostly relied on Jabre Barber, Noah Thomas, Jahdae Walker, and Terry Bussey. The team already lost running back Le'Veon Moss to a nasty injury as well.

Texas A&M football is currently second in the SEC with an 8-2 record but has two extremely difficult matchups to finish the regular season — Auburn and a rivalry game against Texas, who are a lock for the CFP.

ESPN predicted the Aggies have a 13% chance of making the Playoff and the only way that likely happens is by winning their final two contests and capturing the SEC Championship as well. Beating the Longhorns will be a tall task though and could end up being their toughest game of the entire campaign.

It will be a long road for the Aggies, but anything is possible. A&M is ranked No. 15 in the country right now and has compiled a 5-1 record in SEC play. Kick-off against the Tigers this Saturday is scheduled for 4:30 PM PST at Jordan-Hare Stadium.