Texas A&M's shocking Week 10 loss to South Carolina hurt them in more ways than one. The surprising 44-20 blowout dropped the Aggies out of the top 10 in the AP poll but was not their worst result of the week as star running back Le'Veon Moss suffered a season-ending injury in the game.

Head coach Mike Elko confirmed that Moss' knee injury would be season-ending with just three regular-season games remaining, via writer Carter Karels.

The news is not exactly surprising given that he was carted off the field at the end of the first quarter and did not return. He was hit directly in the knee along the sidelines and immediately clutched his knee in pain while writhing on the turf.

Moss' 2024 season ends with 765 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 121 carries. He led Texas A&M in all major rushing categories as arguably the team's best offensive weapon. His 6.3 yards per attempt made him one of the most efficient runners in the country.

As a junior, Moss has one year of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career. His upcoming decision on what he desires to do with that will be a key situation to monitor in the offseason.

Texas A&M seeks CFP berth without Le'Veon Moss

With just three games remaining, Texas A&M enters Week 11 ranked No. 15 in the AP poll. The Aggies still have a shot at making the 12-team College Football Playoffs but will get their biggest challenge of the year in their final game of the season against rival Texas. The winner of that matchup will likely make it to the SEC Championship game the following week.

Without Moss, Texas A&M will likely turn to junior Amari Daniels as their starting running back the rest of the way. The team already was without sophomore Rueben Owens, forcing them down to their third-string option late in the year.

Following their Week 11 bye, the Aggies continue their final stretch of the year with a non-conference home game against New Mexico State before ending the season against Auburn and Texas. Their loss to South Carolina was only the team's second of the year and ended a seven-game win streak.