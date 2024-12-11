Texas A&M football lost quarterback Conner Weigman in the transfer portal. He's not likely to drift outside of state boundaries, though.

Weigman left the Southeastern Conference university on Dec. 3, before the portal officially opened Monday. Now, Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong of On3.com have dropped this prediction for the 21-year-old: He'll stay in the region, but suit up for Big 12 representative Houston. Weigman received a 100% confidence score that he'll join the Cougars by the national recruiting outlet.

The native of Cypress arrived to College Station as one of the nation's top QBs for 2022. He ranked No. 3 overall among the '22 QB class by 247Sports. Gabe Brooks of 247Sports wrote that Weigman “reminds us of Dak Prescott” out of high school. Brooks later boldly called Weigman a “multi-year, high-major impact starter” with a high NFL Draft ceiling.

However, Weigman struggled getting onto the field. He played in 15 total games across his three seasons.

Weigman showed early promise as a true freshman. He fired eight touchdown passes and suffered zero interceptions. Weigman tallied 896 passing yards that 2022 season. He matched the same number of TDs as a sophomore and raised his yardage to 979.

But he watched a numbers decline in 2024. Weigman settled for 819 yards, three touchdowns, but got intercepted five times. He's exiting College Station with 2,694 yards, 19 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in tow.

Houston earned a rough introduction into the Big 12 in its move from the American Athletic Conference. The Cougars fell to 12th in the conference under first-year head coach Willie Fritz. They additionally went 3-6 overall in conference play. Lastly, Houston ended 2024 losing its last three games.

The Cougars bounced between Donovan Smith and Zeon Chriss throughout the season. Smith played in nine games, finishing with a team-best 867 yards. Chriss, though, tied him with eight touchdown throws. Smith is the senior of the duo. Chriss arrived to Houston as a Louisiana transfer.