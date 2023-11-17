While Dan Campbell has ties to Texas A&M football, he won't be leaving his post with the Detroit Lions anytime soon.

When Texas A&M football decided to fire head coach Jimbo Fisher, current Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell became a person of interest. But despite Campbell's connections to Texas A&M football, the head coach knows he has a good thing going with the Lions.

Campbell didn't outright deny that Texas A&M had reach out. However, he made it abundantly clear that he wasn't interested in accepting the vacancy, via Steve Samra of On3.

“Maybe. But that's all good,” Campbell said of Texas A&M reaching out. “Certainly I know some people there. I love my school. That's my alma mater. I want to do anything I can to help them, but coach for them. And I'll do that.”

Campbell played his college football and is proud of it. Because of that, he became an easy name to place once the Aggies head coach position became open. However, no matter how much he loves his school, Campbell is loving what he is seeing from the Lions this season.

Detroit currently leads the NFC North with their 7-2 record. If they were to win the North, it would be the first time since 1993. The Lions haven't been to the playoffs since 2016 and haven't advance past the Wild Card Round since 1991. Campbell won't get ahead of himself, but he knows the Lions are capable of a special season.

It isn't easy becoming an NFL head coach. Dan Campbell has taken the Lions job by storm and has created a new winning culture in Detroit. While Texas A&M football could off him a reunion, Campbell is looking to live in the present.