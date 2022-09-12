Jimbo Fisher mulling major change after Texas A&M football’s shocking loss to Appalachian State

Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M football were stunned by the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday, as the top-10 program was bested by a score of 17-14. The loss bumped the Aggies all the way down to no. 24 in the new AP Top 25 poll. But the implications of the shocking upset could be even greater than that for Texas A&M football. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Fisher revealed that he is considering this major change, per Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle.

Jimbo Fisher said he would be willing to turn over play-calling duties at some point if that would really help the offense — no ego involved and would do whatever it takes to win and have a better offense. — Brent Zwerneman 📰 (@BrentZwerneman) September 12, 2022

Jimbo Fisher said that he would consider giving up the play-calling duties if it meant having a “better offense.” He also acknowledged that his ego “wouldn’t get in the way” of making such a decision.

Of course, these types of questions aren’t surprising after the lackluster performance Texas A&M football put up against Appalachian State.

The Mountaineers dominated time of possession, 41:29 to 18:17. The Aggies had just nine first downs to Appalachian State’s 22. And, perhaps the most stunning, the Aggies were held under 100 passing and rushing yards in the contest.

Texas A&M football quarterback Haynes King couldn’t get much of anything going in the passing game, as he threw for just 97 yards on a paltry 4.9 yards per attempt. Fisher also didn’t rule out making a quarterback change, noting that the Aggies were thinking about putting Johnson in during the game, but “never had the ball.”

Whether Jimbo Fisher makes a change or not, it’s clear that something has to give. It will be interesting to see how Texas A&M football moves forward past one of their most shocking losses in recent memory.