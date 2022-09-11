Texas A&M football: 3 takeaways from Aggies’ stunning loss to Appalachian State

The second college football Saturday of the season is in the books, and what a day it was. Week 2 featured stunning upsets and near-upsets, including three top 10 teams losing. No loss, though, was anywhere close to shocking as Texas A&M’s.

The Aggies played host to Appalachian State, a school they paid $1.5 million to play them, in what should have been an easy win. Instead, the Mountaineers completely shut down the Aggies all game and pulled off a stunning 17-14 upset. That loss effectively ends A&M’s playoff hopes in just the second week of the season, and the road from here doesn’t get any easier.

This game leaves Aggies fans with a lot to digest, and not in a good way. Let’s take a look at a few key takeaways from Texas A&M’s disastrous loss to Appalachian State.

Texas A&M Football Takeaways From Loss To Appalachian State

3. The next two weeks will be rough

Ideally, A&M’s first two games of the season would have been a warm-up for the true tests to come. An opening slate of Sam Houston State and Appalachian State should be more than manageable for any team hoping to contend. Now that the Aggies lost one of those games, they could be in for a very rough road ahead.

A&M hosts No. 15 Miami in its next game on September 17th. The Hurricanes may have looked sloppy against Southern Miss on Saturday, but they are still a scary team with a high-flying offense. After that, the Aggies play a neutral site game against No. 16 Arkansas, who looks even better than last year, at AT&T stadium.

If A&M can’t even beat Appalachian State, then how should they expect to beat Miami or Arkansas? A 1-3 start is not out of the realm of possibility, and that would be a disaster for the program. The road doesn’t get any easier after that, either, with Alabama, Ole Miss and Florida also on the schedule.

Simply put, the Aggies need to turn it around soon, or they will be in for a truly miserable season.

2. This offense is terrible

Speaking of miserable, no word better describes A&M’s performance on offense against Appalachian State. The Aggies could do nothing against the Mountaineers defense, with a paltry 186 total yards. Making matters even worse? Appalachian State’s defense surrendered 63 points and 567 yards to North Carolina in the season opener last week.

The only Aggie on offense who played well was running back Devon Achane, who had 66 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and took a kick return to the house. Outside of him, A&M’s offense did absolutely nothing on Saturday. The team’s leading receiver, Evan Stewart, had just five catches for 48 yards.

Out of all his teammates though, quarterback Haynes King had the worst performance by far. The Aggies’ starter completed just 13 of his 20 passes for a meager 97 yards, and only added 23 more on the ground. After a relatively solid game against Sam Houston State, in which he threw 364 yards and three touchdowns, King fell off the map on Saturday.

It goes without saying, but a starting quarterback throwing for double-digit yards is simply unacceptable. If King doesn’t turn it around, he will find himself on the bench very soon. However, A&M’s entire offense deserves blame for that disaster of a performance.

1. Jimbo Fisher needs to show something soon

When A&M hired Fisher in December 2017, they expected him to lead the school to a national championship. After all, he had just won a championship at Florida State four years prior, later keeping the Seminoles in contention despite their flaws. It should have been a slam dunk of a hire, and A&M paid him like it.

However, Fisher’s tenure with the Aggies hasn’t lived up to expectations yet. In three of his first four seasons, Fisher’s team has lost at least four games, and he has yet to make an SEC championship appearance. The only year the Aggies had a legitimate shot at the College Football Playoff was the COVID-shortened 2020 season, and even then, they couldn’t get past Alabama in the SEC West.

After the loss to the Mountaineers, the Aggies will be lucky to even get to 8-4 this season. Sure, the players on the field didn’t perform as advertised, but Fisher made some questionable decisions on his own.

Texas A&M is paying Fisher $95 million for the next 10 years under an extension he signed last year. While he’s not being paid quite as handsomely as Kirby Smart, Dabo Swinney and Nick Saban, the expectation is the same for all four coaches: Win a national championship.

Smart, Swinney and Saban have all done just that at their current schools, while Fisher has lagged behind the pack. Due to the massive buyout in his contract, Fisher’s job is likely safe for the near future. However, he needs to show improvement soon to avoid drawing even more ire from Aggies fans.