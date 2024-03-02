Former Texas A&M football quarterback Johnny Manziel is not happy with how former USC star Reggie Bush has been treated by the NCAA. Manziel says he's going to boycott the Heisman Trophy ceremony until Reggie Bush's trophy is reinstated, per his social media. Bush gave up his Heisman Trophy, following an NCAA investigation into Bush's eligibility.
“Doesn’t sit right with my morals and values that he can’t be on that stage with us every year. Reggie IS the Heisman trophy,” Manziel posted. “ Do the RIGHT thing NCAA the ball is in your court.”
Bush was awarded college football's trophy for best player in the 2005 season. Bush played for USC, and rushed for 1,870 yards that season to go with 18 total touchdowns. A subsequent investigation by the NCAA found that Bush received impermissible benefits during his time in college. He was stripped of his records by the NCAA, and has since sued to get his statistics put back, per CNN. Bush also gave up his Heisman Trophy due to the investigation, but has since stated he wants the trophy back as well.
It will be interesting to see if other players join Johnny Manziel in boycotting the ceremony, in honor of Bush. The former Texas A&M football quarterback won the trophy in 2012, and was the first freshman to ever take home the Heisman Trophy. He had a spectacular career at Texas A&M, throwing for more than 7,000 yards for the Aggies in two seasons. He left the school for the NFL and was a first round draft pick in the 2014 draft.