Week one of the college football season is finally here as we have a packed slate of action beginning Thursday night running all the way into Monday. One of the best games of the weekend will take place on Saturday night as Notre Dame football heads to College Station to take on Texas A&M football. College GameDay will be there to see the Fighting Irish and Aggies battle it out, and former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel will be the guest picker on the show.

College GameDay is one of the best parts of a college football Saturday, and they will be at Texas A&M football vs. Notre Dame this weekend. Every week, they bring on a celebrity guest to make their picks for the top games of the week. This weekend, it will be Johnny Manziel, who won a Heisman trophy while he played for Texas A&M.

“What's up guys, Johnny Manziel here,” Manziel said in a post from College GameDay. “As you guys know, college football season is right around the corner, and with that, GameDay is coming to College Station, Texas, and I'm very excited to announce that I will be the celebrity guest picker on Saturday at nine eastern time. Aggieland, we need you guys loud and crazy as we have Notre Dame coming to town. Really looking forward to it, checking something off the bucket list this week. Can't wait, Gig 'em.”

This is a huge game for Texas A&M as the Fighting Irish are coming to town as the seventh ranked team in the nation. The Aggies are ranked #20, and they can climb up the rankings quite a bit with a win.

This is also the first game for new Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko. Elko came over from Duke in the offseason, and Aggies fans are hoping that he can take the team to the College Football Playoff.

Johnny Manziel's Texas A&M career

Johnny Manziel has one of the most unique stories when it comes to his college football career, and it all unfolded with the Texas A&M football team. Manziel came out of nowhere in college and seemingly became a household name overnight.

Manziel was with the Aggies from 2011-2013 and he was one of the best QBs in college football at the time. He was also one of the best partiers. Manziel loved football, but he also loved partying, and it made things difficult for him when his college career came to an end.

After an incredible 2012 season, Manziel won the Heisman trophy, the most prestigious award in college football. Unfortunately, his NFL career never panned out because of off the field issues that plagued him. Manziel was with the Cleveland Browns for a short period of time before being cut, and then he played in some lower-tier professional leagues after that.

One thing is certain, Johnny Manziel is loved by Texas A&M football fans, and it's going to be cool to see him return to College Station this weekend.

Texas A&M and Notre Dame will kick things off from Kyle Field at 7:30 ET on Saturday night. The game will be airing on ABC, and the Aggies are currently favored by three points over the seventh ranked Fighting Irish.