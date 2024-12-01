Texas football tight end Gunnar Helm is taking a shot at the Texas A&M program, following the Longhorns victory over the Aggies Saturday. Helm is questioning the passion and intensity of the Texas A&M fanbase.

“That was y’all’s LOUD?,” Helm posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Texas football is headed to the SEC championship game, following the school's 17-7 win over the Aggies. The Longhorns were led by veteran quarterback Quinn Ewers, who threw for 218 yards and a touchdown.

“I really thought we controlled the game and, quite frankly, dominated the game,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said, per ESPN.

The Longhorns used some excellent defense to defeat the Aggies. Texas held Texas A&M to just 248 yards in the contest. The Aggies mustered just 4.4 yards per play.

“They're good, they're talented, and hat's off to them because they physically annihilated us,” Texas A&M coach Mike Elko said.

Helm finished the contest with six catches for 56 yards. This season, the tight end has posted some solid statistics. Helm has 48 receptions this season for 600 yards and five touchdowns.

The Longhorns are 11-1 on the year, and in great position to make the College Football Playoff for the second straight season.

Texas is in its first SEC conference season

Texas football is in its first season in the SEC, and couldn't have asked for a better intro to the league. The Longhorns finished the regular season with just one loss, and seven wins. Texas is also riding a five game winning streak.

The program now has a chance to win its first conference title. The only team left standing in the way is Georgia, who will meet the Longhorns in the SEC championship game.

Texas and Georgia already met once this season, and it didn't go well for the Longhorns. Georgia football won that game, 30-15, in what would prove to be the only Longhorns loss. In that contest, Texas was held to just 29 rushing yards. The Longhorns will have to do much better running the ball to get revenge on the Bulldogs.

The Longhorns have a great chance to get a spot in the College Football Playoff, following Saturday's action. Not only did the Texas football program earn a quality conference win over the Aggies, but the school's non conference victory over Michigan also looks better. The Wolverines upset Ohio State, in a game that has major implications for the CFP rankings.

Texas and Georgia meet in the SEC championship game on December 7. Georgia enters the contest with a 10-2 record and a chance to still make the College Football Playoff.