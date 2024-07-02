There may be no games going on but the recruitment wars don't ever stop in the SEC. Mike Elko was going up against the likes of Steve Sarkisian and Sherrone Moore for Marco Jones. Now, the young edge had to make a decision. Did he go with Michigan, Texas, or the Texas A&M football program?

Why is Marco Jones going to this SEC team?

Marco Jones is headed to reinforce Mike Elko's rotation, per Hayes Fawcett of On 3. The San Ramon Valley superstar officially committed to the Texas A&M football program over other squads like Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns and Sherrone Moore's Michigan Wolverines.

It was well known that these three programs would be the frontrunners to land the four-star recruit. However, Mike Elko's coaching staff did some magic during Jones' visit. They showed him around and guaranteed a nice stay with the Texas A&M football program. This young defensive menace even gave a lot of praise to the way things are run under Elko despite it being his first year as head coach, via Matt Galatzan of Sports Illustrated.

“They are like scientists. They really know their stuff. They’ve been recruiting me really hard and I feel like I have a really good relationship with them as well. And I feel like it’s easy to talk to them, football and baseball, everything like that. They also have a really good baseball program as well,” Jones said after his visit.

Jones is ranked as the 142nd-best player in the nation and the 20th-ranked edge rusher in his class. His visit to the Texas A&M football program happened on June 6 and the coaches knew that he was exactly the player they were looking for. He has an insane acumen for stalling opposing offenses. Numbers of 15 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles, 2.5 sacks, and 166 total tackles make him the elite player that he is.

Moreover, he also knows how to get the Texas A&M football squad the ball when they need it. His three interceptions along with four pass breakups mixed with two pick-six plays prove that he is very worthy of the Aggies' time and effort.

How Mike Elko's Texas A&M squad is looking so far

In the rotation, Jones will have to join guys like Malick Sylla Jr., Enai White Jr., and Solomon Williams. As of the moment, Cashius Howell is favored to start as the Aggies' EDGE in the 2024 season.

Elko has also added some pretty big names to his defense due to the transfer portal and recruitment. Nic Scourton is likely going to be their DE while BJ Mayes gets to play right cornerback. Solomon DeShields and Trey Jones III are also new recruits to the Texas A&M football squad who could rock offenses in the SEC.

On offense, the only star that they have added who might also start is Ar'maj Reed-Adams. He will be stationed at left guard to protect whoever wins the quarterback battle between Conner Weigman, Marcel Reed, and Jaylen Henderson. There's still a lot of time before the 2024 season commences. Hopefully, Texas A&M football once again rises to the top despite having a new coach.