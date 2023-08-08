The college football preseason coaches poll dropped Monday, triggering the debates about which teams are underrated or overrated. The Texas Longhorns are among four teams I think are getting too much credit from the coaches.

The 2023 College Football Preseason Coaches Poll is here. Which team(s) are too high or too low? Which team(s) got left off?https://t.co/3HfnVBePez pic.twitter.com/hx3NG9JXXE — 247Sports (@247Sports) August 7, 2023

1. Texas

Texas football as a whole has been disappointing for nearly the last 15 years. The Longhorns are one of the winningest and most historic college football teams in the country. However, since, 1970, they've won just one national championship. They lost in the BCS national championship game in 2009 and have been floating around the middle of the pack in the sport since then.

However, despite many seasons of mediocrity, with some Alamo Bowl wins thrown in there, the Longhorns always get a ton of preseason praise from coaches, media and Texas fans.

Texas has a great roster this year. Elite talent at quarterback in Quinn Ewers and wide receiver, plus a strong offensive line should make the Longhorns a tough team to stop from moving the ball.

However, I'm just not buying it yet. All these same things were true last year, and they also had Bijan Robinson in the backfield. They still finished 8-5 and didn't even compete to win their conference. Until I see Texas put an elite team on the field that actually executes at their level of expectation, the Horns are not a top-12 team.

2. Florida State

Another college football blue blood, the Florida State preseason hype has gotten out of hand. The Seminoles finished 10-3 last year, which is quite respectable. However, their three losses came against the only three ranked teams they played. The best team they played was LSU, who they beat on a missed extra-point at the end of the game in Brian Kelly's first game with the Tigers.

So, unless there's reason to believe Florida State will be significantly better than they were last year, I don't see how this is a top-10 team.

Mike Norvell brought in the nation's No. 16 overall recruiting class, which is solid, but there's limited players who will make immediate game-changing impact.

The offense is highly dependent on QB Jordan Travis and his connection to WR Johnny Wilson. Travis was good last year, throwing for just over 3200 yards and 24 touchdowns to just five picks. He added seven more scores on the ground, but that's still not exactly Heisman-level production.

Florida State won't be a bad team by any means, but I just don't expect this team to challenge for a playoff spot like so many others do.

3. Clemson

Clemson has flown under the radar the past couple of seasons, primarily due to inconsistent quarterback performance. The Tigers have still been a very strong team, winning 10 and 11 games in the two seasons since Trevor Lawrence left for the NFL. However, they just haven't been right up there at the upper echelon of the sport the way they were a few years ago.

Clemson football feels like it's trending in the wrong direction, and I don't believe in the big-play potential of this offense enough to justify a top-10 ranking.

Quarterback Cade Klubnik has promising potential, and he played well in the ACC Championship Game against Tennessee in his first career start. The problem is the receiver room is inexperienced and unproven. Antonio Williams is the leading returning receiver, and he had just 604 yards last year.

I expect the lack of weapons to make Klubnik's job harder than that of other starting QBs, particularly at other elite programs. Again, Clemson should be a strong team in a weaker conference, but I think other teams have improved much more over the last two offseason than the Tigers have.

4. Texas A&M

Why are the Aggies ranked in this poll? Texas A&M brought in the “best recruiting class of all time” a year ago and proceeded to lose to Appalachian State in Week 2 and then win five games.

This offseason, the Aggies also lost a ton of elite talent to the transfer portal, including multiple 5-stars.

Additionally, Texas A&M plays a seven-week stretch of Auburn, Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State. Then they close out the regular season on the road at LSU. There is no way the Aggies win enough of those games to be ranked at the end of the year.

This program has absolutely underachieved in recent years, and all this roster turnover is not a recipe for success. Jimbo Fisher's time in College Station has been a massive disappointment, and this football program is a mess heading into the season.