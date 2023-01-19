Texas A&M football and Jimbo Fisher made waves last offseason when they reeled in the number-one recruiting class in the nation. What a difference a year makes. Fisher and Texas A&M football have been gutted by the college transfer portal, more so than any team in the country. A simple glance at the Aggies’ transfer portal numbers will make fans queasy. Max Olson of The Athletic has the details.

“Texas A&M has lost 25 scholarship players in one offseason. Eighteen were blue-chip recruits. Eight were top-100 recruits, including five-stars Denver Harris and Chris Marshall. Seven were freshmen from their top-ranked 2022 recruiting class.”

Texas A&M’s college football transfer portal numbers are truly staggering. The Aggies lost 25 players, the most in the nation.

Seven of those players were freshman from Jimbo Fisher’s highly touted 2022 recruiting class.

This mass exodus out of College Station doesn’t mean that Texas A&M football will be a bad team in 2023.

But if Fisher and the Aggies could only manage five wins with that level of talent on the roster, what in the world are they going to do without such talent next season?

It’s likely the question keeping fans of the team up at night.

Fortunately, a top-15 2023 recruiting class, as well as a handful of talented transfers, should keep Texas A&M football afloat.

Not only that, but Fisher brought in longtime football coach Bobby Petrino to help fix the team’s struggling offense.

The ultimate question is, will the additions offset the massive subtractions?

Aggies fans are hoping the answer is yes.