The Texas football team is expected to have one of its dynamic playmakers back for its upcoming game against Baylor. Running back CJ Baxter missed last week's victory over Wyoming because of a foot injury. Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian indicated to reporters that CJ Baxter should be back on the field Saturday.

“He looked great today. I was really, really excited about watching him practice today — best practice he’s had in two weeks, so I feel good about him going into Saturday,” Sarkisian said of Baxter, via Burnt Orange Nation.

Baxter's foot injury has limited the amount of touches he's received in the 2023 season. The Texas football star has been effective when given opportunities. Baxter had 38 yards on just five carries in the Longhorns' 37-10 win over Rice. When Texas beat Alabama 34-24, Baxter had 31 rushing yards and four receptions for 21 yards.

Texas ultimately didn't miss Baxter against Wyoming. The Longhorns beat the Cowboys 31-10, though the game was closer than many expected for much of the contest. The game was tied 10-10 at the start of the fourth quarter. Texas pulled away with three touchdowns in the span of less than six minutes.

Jonathan Brooks led the way with 164 yards on 7.8 yards per carry against Wymong. Quinn Ewers only completed 52.4% of his passes for 131 yards as Texas avoided an upset.

It would be a significant upset if the Longhorns come up short in Saturday night's Texas-Baylor game. Baylor was defeated by Texas State and Utah to start the season. The Bears finally got in the win column last week when they hosted Long Island University.