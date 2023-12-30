Texas football quarterback Arch Manning and dad Cooper Manning shot down claims he makes more than Brock Purdy

Texas football quarterback Arch Manning has refuted claims from earlier this week that he makes way more than San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy.

“I'm not involved with my NIL,” Cooper said Saturday. “You would have to ask my dad about that. I have no idea. I don't think I'm making however much more than Brock Purdy. Someone sent me that the other day,” via Inside Texas.

According to some reports, Manning is the second highest NIL earner in NCAA football, with estimated earnings of over $2 million. He is regularly cited as one of the colleges athletes with earnings in the seven-figure range, but those reports are lacking truth according to Arch Manning's dad, Cooper Manning.

Cooper stated, “All this NIL stuff is BS. People just make up numbers,” Cooper said. “Don’t believe what you read,” via Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger. The lone confirmed NIL deal Cooper has is a trading card partnership with Panini America, that also featured a large charitable auction.

Meanwhile, Purdy is known across for having one of the lowest salaries in the NFL, especially for a quarterback. However, that's par for the course since Purdy is still on his rookie deal and was a late round draft pick. Purdy's base salary is just $870,000, but he also has endorsement deals with Toyota and Alaska Airlines. Even if Arch was making in the seven figures as reports indicate, that doesn't mean he would be making more total than Brock, who has those big endorsement deals of his own.