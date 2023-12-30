Texas football quarterback Arch Manning finds himself the story of the Sugar Bowl. Manning got the attention from reporters before the game.

Texas football quarterback Arch Manning is finding himself the center of attention ahead of the team's Sugar Bowl game against Washington. Manning was surrounded by reporters during a media availability ahead of the game, per 247Sports.

Manning isn't even the starting quarterback for Texas football as the team gets ready to play Washington on New Year's Day. That honor goes to Quinn Ewers, who won the Big 12 championship this season at Texas. But Manning is from football royalty. The young freshman is the grandson of NFL quarterback Archie Manning, and the nephew of Super Bowl winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning. Ewers didn't seem to mind his backup getting so much attention and spotlight from the reporters.

“He can have it all,” Ewers said, per 247. “It's nice. I'll take it.”

Manning hasn't seen the field much this season. He appeared in one game, a 57-7 blowout win for the Longhorns over Texas Tech. Manning finished that game 2-for-5 passing for 30 yards. He also rushed the ball three times for 7 yards. But with the Manning name, comes expectations and sometimes unwanted attention.

“There is good and bad to it,” Arch said, per 247. “The bad thing is you're kinda recognized a lot of places you go and sometimes you just want to be laid back and undercover, but there's a lot of good to it. I get a lot of Grade A advice.”

It's nice of Ewers to show so much grace toward Manning. Ewers has had a fantastic season for Texas, helping the Longhorns to a 12-1 record including a quality non conference win over Alabama. Ewers threw for more than 3,000 yards this season with 21 touchdowns to only 6 interceptions. It's highly unlikely Texas would have had as much success without Ewers.

Texas football plays Washington at 8:45 Eastern on New Year's Day. The winner goes to the national championship game, to play the winner of the Michigan-Alabama game.