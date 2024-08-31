The Texas football program took on the Colorado State Rams in their first game of the 2024 season on Saturday. The Longhorns were the favorites, and they proved it under the leadership of Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning. Manning provided stout support to Ewers and amassed an important personal feat during the third quarter of the game.

With 2:34 left in the third, Manning took a snap and looked for a Texas receiver while under heavy pressure. Manning stepped into the pocket and nearly went down, but sprinted toward the sideline and impressively flipped a pass to a receiver for his first career touchdown with the Longhorns, as seen on X (formerly Twitter):

The touchdown is just Arch Manning's first of what should be many more to come with the Texas football program. Manning ended Saturday's game with 95 yards and his lone TD.

Upperclassman Quinn Ewers led Texas' attack with his own strong debut. Ewers amassed 260 yards and three TDs. Several receivers helped Ewers and Manning on the day. Ryan Wingo totaled 70 yards on four receptions. Meanwhile, Isaiah Bond hauled in 61 yards on five receptions with Johntay Cool II amassing 56 yards on three catches.

Texas gave the Colorado State football squad a hard time on both sides of the ball. The Longhorns shut the Rams out 52-0. They accumulated 545 yards of total offense compared to Colorado State's 192. Moreover, Texas was more effective at keeping the ball in their hands, picking up 26 first downs, running 75 plays, and totaling 30:38 of possession time.

The 1-0 Longhorns are happy with the way things went on Saturday, but they know they have more battles ahead of them. Texas joined the SEC in 2024 after multiple years in the Big 12. If they want to make it back to the College Football Playoff, they must continue to give their all against impending conference opponents.