Texas football is a strong potential suitor for Clemson's star safety, Andrew Mukuba.

While Texas football prepares for the College Football Playoff, the program remains busy in the transfer portal. The Longhorns have solid depth throughout, but they could be on the verge of improving the football team even more with Clemson's star safety visiting.

Nothing is set in stone yet, but Andrew Mukuba will be visiting the Texas football program over the weekend, according to Tom VanHaaren of ESPN. As of this moment, there are no other schools Mukuba plans to visit.

If the visit goes well, then the Longhorns should be able to reel in Andrew Mukuba through the transfer portal. But only time will tell if he chooses to play for Texas football next season.

Mukuba is a beast of a safety. This season, he's recorded 42 total tackles (two for a loss), six pass deflections, and a fumble recovery. He hasn't forced many turnovers throughout his collegiate career. However, Mukuba doesn't let much get by him. Texas football would receive a huge improvement in the secondary if they secure Andrew Mukuba through the transfer portal.

The former Clemson football star is generating a ton of buzz right now. He is currently the top ranked safety in the transfer portal, while also being the 11th overall player, per Hank South of 247 Sports.

With that said, Mukuba is one to keep an eye on for Texas football. His weekend visit with the Longhorns may determine where he will play in the 2024 season.