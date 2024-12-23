The Texas football team will be without one of their biggest supporters, as their mascot, Bevo, will miss the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Peach Bowl. It marks the second event that the mascot will miss, according to Bobby Burton of OnTexas Football. Bevo was banned from the SEC Championship game due to spacing concerns. After all, the Longhorn himself is a nearly 1,700-pound mascot who needs a lot of space. Also, he is a wild animal, so when Bevo gets rowdy, he gets rowdy.

One of the scarier incidents took place in 2022, where Bevo nearly took out Uga, the University of Georgia Bulldog mascot on the sideline. Bevo came storming in and nearly took out the dog. A 1,700-pound to 60-70 pound Bulldog is quite the comparison and wouldn't have been a good one either.

Texas football will miss Bevo at the Peach Bowl

Furthermore, the Peach Bowl is in the same venue as the SEC title game. Some of the reasons for banning Bevo from the SEC game included a lack of space. It's enclosed in a dome and a little more closed quarters than other stadiums. Not to mention, getting Bevo into the stadium might be more work than others.

The Longhorns will square off against Arizona State, who have been a Cinderella story thus far. An 11-2 record was capped off by a Big 12 Championship win against Iowa State. The SEC and Big 12 schools will square off on New Year's Day. For Texas football, head coach Steve Sarkisian thanked his fans for their support in the first-round win against Clemson.

However, Bevo was in attendance for that game. He'll be ruled out of the Peach Bowl, leaving Sparky the Sun Devil to march down the sidelines. Still, the Longhorn fanbase will do everything they can to make their presence felt. Even if it means doing something extraordinary, they'll find a way to bring Austin, Texas, to the Peach State.