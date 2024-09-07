After Texas football wiped the floors with the Michigan Wolverines in a 31-12 Week 2 contest, it didn't take former Longhorns superstar Bijan Robinson to dig his heels in about his alma mater. The Atlanta Falcons No. 1 running back isn't afraid to drop a spicy hot take on X.

“We’re witnessing a team that is the future of college football,” Robinson posted. “Them [Michigan] boys done ran outta gas before it started. 😁🤷🏽‍♂️”

Robinson wasn't the only one getting in on a little smack talk. Before the game started, former Michigan legend Charles Woodson and Texas superfan Matthew McConaughey met on the field for some friendly jawing.

What should've been a tight matchup between two top-10 blue chip programs didn't play out as such. Texas football started the game with a drive that led to a 43-yard missed field goal. But that hiccup seemed to motivate them.

From then on, Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns took over. Ewers orchestrated four straight scoring drives, culminating in 24-3 run into halftime. Ewers finished the game with 246 passing yards and three passing touchdowns.

Three Longhorns wide receivers had at least six receptions. Although the running game never really got going, WR Ryan Wingo did take a reverse toward the end of the third quarter for a 55-yard run, but he was tripped up at the Michigan two-yard line.

Texas football, Quinn Ewers looking like College Football Playoff contenders

It was to be expected that Texas football dominated in Week 1 against Colorado State. That 52-0 win came against one of the bottom 25 teams in the FBS. So to not only beat Michigan but to do so handily on the road is the first statement win among the nation's best programs. After the first week, Texas football only had one first-place vote (AFCA) in any of the national rankings. That number might tick up after this big win.

In what is shaping to be one of the biggest games of the regular season, Texas football will host the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, October 19. A lot can change in the next five weeks, but there will be Heisman Trophy implications between Ewers and Georgia's Carson Beck and CFP implications.

If the Longhorns keep on winning, it'll be interesting to see if even more celebrities and former players start attending games. Between Robinson and McConaughey, that's just the tip of the iceberg. You can also include alumni like Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Owen Wilson, Laura Bush, Renee Zellweger and one of the greatest Longhorns of all time, Earl Campbell.