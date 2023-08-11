Coach Steve Sarkisian has turned the culture around at Texas Football despite only being there for a short amount of time. The Longhorns have created a winning culture that may net them a Big 12 championship in the upcoming season. Although preseason woes still play a huge part in their woes, it does not have linebacker Jaylan Ford worried. He unveiled his true feelings about their odds entering the college football season.

Texas Football has the best odds to win the Big 12 championship this year. The system managed by Steve Sarkisian and the offense run by quarterback Quinn Ewers allowed them to get here. Not a lot of teams may be able to stop the Longhorns in pursuit of a conference title. Although, Jaylan Ford posits that the team hardly ever cares about these odds and thoughts hurled toward his team, via Andrew Graham of On 3 Sports.

“To be honest we don’t even really pay too much attention to it. It’s just when you’ve been around — most of the guys that have been around here so long we know the talent and we know the potential we have on this team,” the linebacker said.

Falling short of these expectations is also not one of their primary concerns entering the season.

“I think our biggest thing is we just want to stop letting it be potential and go make it happen on the field when we go out and face our opponents. So I think our biggest thing is just to make sure everyone is giving out all effort and everybody is doing their part in making this team great, “Jaylan Ford concluded.

Will they be able to pull it off?