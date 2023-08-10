Colin Simmons, who is the No. 1 edge prospect in the 2024 class by the 247Sports Composite, announced his commitment to Texas football Thursday. He is now the top-ranked prospect in the Longhorns' 2024 class under coach Steve Sarkisian.

According to 247Sports reporter Steve Wiltfong, Sarkisian was the reason why Simmons, who preps at Duncanville (Texas), chose Texas football.

“Simmons adds to a defense that has improved every single year under this staff while continuing to significantly upgrade the talent,” Wiltfong wrote. “He might be the most explosive and ferocious edge player in the class and joins the likes of guys like former top-ranked linebacker Anthony Hill, swiss-army knife Jelani McDonald, talented cornerback Malik Muhammad, defensive end Colton Vasek, linebacker Justice Finkley and cornerback Terrance Brooks who are incredibly talented players that could've played their college football anywhere in the country.”

Texas football will join the SEC in 2024, when Simmons can solidify himself as one of the best defensive linemen in the country if he performs to his expectations.

Texas football has high aspirations for its 2023 campaign, which is its last in the Big 12 conference. The Longhorns were picked to finish first in the league by the conference's media members.

Texas went 8-5 last season. Its best performance might have been a narrow 20-19 loss to Alabama football in Week 2. The Longhorns will play the Crimson Tide on the road this season.

The Longhorns will open their 2023 season Sept. 2 versus Rice. After its game against Alabama, Texas football will play Wyoming (Sept. 16) before it opens Big 12 play at Baylor.