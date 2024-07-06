The Texas football team has a tough schedule to say the least this coming season considering their entry into the Southeastern Conference along with fellow legendary Big 12 power Oklahoma. The Longhorns will play one of the toughest in-conference schedules in the country this season and also have the difficult task of traveling to Ann Arbor, Michigan to face the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines and new head coach Sherrone Moore.

Recently, Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian threw down the gauntlet in a deep social media post that has ‘Horns fans feeling fired up.

The post came amid Sarkisian's revelation of the Longhorns' “keys to success” after their SEC move. The Longhorns will boast two of the top QBs in the country including Peyton Manning's nephew Arch, whose status in Austin, TX was given an update by Manning family patriarch Archie recently.

Sarkisian's post appears to be just what the doctor ordered for Texas fans, coaches and players, considering the incredible climb they are about to undertake. It was accentuated with a “Hook ‘Em Horns” gesture that has fans buzzing on X.

Sarkisian Gets Real On Texas-Sized Challenge

Sarkisian was short and sweet with his comments, meant for the Texas football faithful.

“The pride and the winning tradition of the University of Texas will not be entrusted to the weak or the timid,” Sarkisian wrote.

The post was viewed over 25,000 times on X as of Saturday evening.



Last season, Texas football lost a College Football Playoff semi-final game against Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies. It was a learning experience for Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers, who will battle it out with Arch Manning for the starting job this fall.

Texas football showed what it's capable of last season and so did Ewers. Now it's time to put it all together in time for what could be Texas football's most difficult schedule in program history.

Fans React To Sarkisian Manifesto

Fans sounded supportive of the ten-year Texas football coaching veteran, who began his college career in Pullman with the Huskies and moved on to USC football before ending up “deep in the heart” of Texas.

“Let's Go! #HOOKEM” one fan said in response.

“Facts,” another fan added.

“Let's get it Sark,” another fan added with a “Hook ‘Em Horns” emoji.

Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns will open the 2024-2025 season at home against the Colorado State Rams on August 31 before heading to Michigan to take on the Wolverines on September 7.