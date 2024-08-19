Texas football icon Colt McCoy has called it an NFL career after 14 seasons and he'll immediately be heading in a new path.

McCoy has landed a job with NBC Sports as a game and studio analyst for the Big Ten this season, the network announced on Monday. He's set to debut on September 7 when Colorado and Nebraska meet. McCoy didn't play in the NFL at all in 2023.

The former Longhorn was taken in the third round of the 2010 draft out of Texas by the Cleveland Browns and spent three seasons there, two as the starter. But, things didn't go too great, throwing 21 touchdowns against 20 interceptions. McCoy also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, the Arizona Cardinals, the New York Giants, and the Washington Commanders when they were still called the Redskins.

In 56 total NFL contests, McCoy started 36. He threw 34 TDs against 32 picks and after leaving Cleveland, never really got another chance to be QB1 consistently. This next career move should be a rewarding one for McCoy, who was a fantastic college player.

With Texas football, McCoy played four seasons, starting 53 times and compiling an impressive 45-8 record. The QB threw for 12,353 yards and 112 touchdowns while throwing 45 INTs. McCoy also broke several records during his time with the program, including single-season passing yards, most quarterback wins, and many more. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist twice, too.

McCoy had this to say about joining the Big Ten coverage team via a press release from NBC Sports:

“College Football has always held a special place in my heart. With the expansion of the Big Ten and new era of College Football, it is the perfect time to join NBC Sports,” McCoy said. “I can’t wait to share in the passion, excitement, and competitive spirit every week!”

One door closes and another opens for the Texas football legend.