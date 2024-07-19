The college football offseason is almost over as we are halfway through July. The season will get going in about a month and a half, and college football fans everywhere are eager for the new beginning. College football fever is rampant across the country as we get closer to the season, but also because of the new EA Sports NCAA 25 video game that just came out on Monday. All in all, it's an exciting time to be a college football fan, and one fan base that is excited for the season is Texas football fans. The Longhorns have a big season ahead of them.

This college football season is going to be a big one for a number of reasons. The sport is going through big changes, and some of those changes are going to be seen for the first time this season. Let's take a look at what some of them are.

First off, there are going to be some new rules seen this year in college football, and some fans aren't really in favor of them. Perhaps the biggest change is the addition of the two-minute warning. Fans have already started getting sick at all of the commercials that are happening in today's era of college football, and the two-minute warning is another way for tv networks to get more commercial times in.

The bigger changes, however, come with conference realignment and the expanded College Football Playoff. College football is going to look completely different next year because of those two things. California schools playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference? Yeah, things are changing.

Conference realignment has shaken things up big time in college football. The power five is no longer a thing as the Pac-12 is essentially dead. Every team left for a new conference except for Oregon State and Washington State. Those two teams have scheduling alliances with the Mountain West.

Every other Pac-12 school found a new home. Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State are now in the Big 12. Oregon, Oregon State, USC and UCLA joined the Big Ten. Lastly, Cal and Stanford joined the ACC (makes a ton of sense, right?).

The other big change with conferences comes in the SEC. Oklahoma and Texas are both leaving the Big 12 and they will join the SEC. The Big Ten and the SEC are loaded with good teams and seem on the verge of forming two super conferences.

This season, we will also see 12 teams make the College Football Playoff. For about a month, the College Football Playoff will be happening. Some people aren't in favor of the big expansion, but there will be more marquee college football games, and it's hard to be too upset about that.

All in all, this is going to be one of the biggest college football seasons of all time. The game is changing, and this is the start of a new era.

This is a big season for Texas football

Speaking of conference realignment… Texas football is one of the biggest names to watch this season in college football, and their move to the SEC is a major reason why. The Longhorns are expected to be one of the best teams in college football this season as they are returning a ton of talent from their College Football Playoff team, and they will be playing in arguably the toughest conference in the country now. This team was great last year, but the Big 12 wasn't nearly as strong as the SEC. It's going to be interesting to see if the Longhorns can have the same success in their new conference this season.

Everyone knows that things will be harder on Texas football this year now that they are in the SEC, but they are a popular pick to win the conference, and also a popular pick to win the national championship. The Longhorns lost in the CFP last year, but they did win by 10 points on the road against Alabama early in the season. That is a great sign that they will be able to have a good year this season as the Crimson Tide went on to win the SEC.

We are just a little over a month a way from this huge Texas football season getting underway. With the move to the SEC and the lofty expectations for this team, this is one of the biggest seasons in recent memory for the Longhorns. Here are three predictions for their first year in the SEC.

Texas football will go 9-3

A lot of people are expecting Texas football to win 10+ games and compete for the SEC title. They will end up near the top of the standings, but the Longhorns are going to drop a few games. They will lose on the road against Michigan in week two, and they will also lose against Georgia. Expect Texas to drop one more game in SEC play as well. Yes, this team had a great year last season and they return a lot of talent, but the SEC is a lot different than the Big 12. There were weeks last year where Texas looked sluggish but it was ok because they weren't playing great teams. Their schedule is much more challenging this year, and if they don't bring their A-game every week, they will slip up.

Texas will still sneak into the College Football Playoff

A 9-3 record wouldn't do much good in prior years, but now that the College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams, the Longhorns can still get in after dropping a few games. If they are 9-3 with that schedule, they will be right on the bubble, but they can barely squeak in. Unfortunately, they will have to travel on the road for their first CFP matchup.

Texas football will lose in the first round of the CFP

Texas football will sneak into the playoff with a 9-3 record, and they will have to hit the road for their first CFP game. With a 9-3 record, they would likely be ranked 10-12 if they were to get into the CFP. That would set them up with a team ranked 5-7. With the new CFP format, the higher-ranked team will host the first round playoff game. The Longhorns will go down in round one, ending the season with a disappointing 9-4 overall record.