Eli Manning revealed key info about a potential CFB superstar's situation.

The Texas football team is coming off of a College Football Playoff semi-finals appearance and headed for life after the Big 12 this season with a move to the Southeastern Conference.

Arch Manning could be a big part of this season's team or he could head elsewhere depending on how things shake out in the coming days, weeks and months, and now Eli Manning is speaking up about the situation.

Recently Coach Steve Sarkisian's team was spotlighted for its transfer portal offseason additions. The ‘Horns coach spoke out about the potential for a QB controversy to brew in Austin, Texas this year and what he said could surprise many fans.

One opinion that is sure to carry weight among Texas football and SEC fans is that of Eli Manning. Manning was a standout at Ole Miss in the SEC where Texas football is headed and knows a thing or two about the pressures and politics of big time college football.

Manning's Truth Bomb on Arch Manning

Eli Manning is Arch's uncle.

He spoke out about his thoughts on whether he would advise the young Manning family phenom to transfer or stick it out in the SEC.

Eli Manning took an old school approach in describing how Arch can use his time in the Lone Star State to his advantage, in setting himself up to be the best possible quarterback he can be going forward.

Eli Manning was asked if Arch Manning should consider transferring after Quinn Ewers’ decided to return to #Texas: “No. He picked Texas cause that’s where he wants to be. That’s where he wants to play football. He likes Coach Sarkisian and his offense…”pic.twitter.com/c7IVB2OzWM — Texas Sports Unfiltered (@TSUnfiltered) February 9, 2024

Texas Spring Game Time Set

Texas football's Orange-White Game for spring ball is set for April 20 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, a chance for fans to see Manning in action.

Game time has yet to be determined according to the Texas football official website.