A Texas football commit is excited about playing in a new conference.

Texas football commit Emaree Winston is revealing more information about what drew him to the Longhorns program. Winston chose Texas in part because of the school's move to the SEC, per Rivals. The young man is a tight end who is a member of the 2025 class.

“I always told my mom I wanted to play in the SEC,” Winston said, per Rivals. “God gave me the opportunity to play there.

“That helped me make some of the decision.”

Winston chose Texas football over Ohio State and UCF. He's a highly-touted recruit who is expected to compete immediately for playing time. He explained that Austin is also a reason why he chose the school.

“I see what they do with their tight ends now. Austin, I only went one time but I loved it,” Winston added. “The people in Austin, it just felt like home.”

Texas is having an outstanding season in football, as the team is preparing to play in the College Football Playoff. It's their final season as members of the Big 12, as the school moves on to the SEC for 2024 competition along with Oklahoma. Texas football won the Big 12 in its final season as a member, crushing Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship, 49-21.

Texas is 12-1 on the season, with their only loss coming to Oklahoma. The Longhorns also received one of the best non conference wins of the season, defeating Alabama in September, 34-24. Alabama is also in the CFP.

Texas football plays Washington in a national semi-final game on Jan. 1. The winner goes on to the national championship, to play either Alabama or Michigan.