Although Texas football has failed to live up to their lofty expectations in recent years, the program keeps finding a way to reel their rabid fan base back in. They have effectively set the stage for the upcoming 2023-4 season with their new hype video.

The Longhorns immediately played up the narrative that has defined this program for the last decade- disappointment. In the background of the video, which Texas dropped on Friday, reporters can be heard both talking up the team and expressing skepticism. It is not long before fans are then treated to a rousing motivational speech from director of football performance, Torre Becton.

This is why we work. Now it's time to play ball 🤘 pic.twitter.com/UgM5RCiYeb — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 1, 2023

Becton's passion oozes through the screen, as he shares the same sentiment that has been stirring inside so many Texas football fans. “It's got to become a part of our DNA, to not rely on talent. We need to rely on toughness. We need to rely on grit,” he ardently declared. In order for the Longhorns to leave the Big 12 triumphantly, they will have to perfect all of the little things and rise to the occasion when the lights are at their brightest.

No. 11 Texas opens its campaign Saturday against the visiting Rice Owls at 3:30 p.m. ET. The first serious challenge head coach Steve Sarkisian and his team will face takes place the following week, however. UT travels to Tuscaloosa for an epic showdown with Alabama.

The Horns must heed the words of Torre Becton if they are going to prevail in that battle and throughout the year. “Ain't nobody complaining, we just working.”