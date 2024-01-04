Jonathon Brooks is expected to enter the NFL Draft.

The Texas football team lost to Washington in the Sugar Bowl, falling short of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Days later, star running back Jonathon Brooks is reportedly expected to enter the 2024 NFL Draft in a bit of a surprising move, per Hank South of Horns 247.

‘Texas running back Jonathon Brooks is expected to forgo his remaining eligibility and enter the 2024 NFL Draft, sources around the program tell 247Sports. Brooks, who enjoyed a breakout 2023 campaign as a redshirt sophomore that was cut short by an ACL injury, has not publicly announced an official decision.'

A South mentions, Brooks has yet to publicly announce his decision, so there is a chance he decides to return to the Texas football team for another year.

Brooks was having a monster season before suffering a torn ACL in the game against TCU in November, and he was seen as one of, if not the best, running backs in the NFL Draft class prior to the injury.

#Texas RB Jonathon Brooks is expected to enter the 2024 NFL Draft, @HankSouth247 first to report. I was told prior to his injury multiple NFL Draft scouts had Brooks as RB1 on their Big Boards. — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) January 4, 2024

Prior to his injury, Brooks had rushed for 1,139 yards with 10 touchdowns and had six 100-yard performances with one game of 218 yards and two games with 98 and 99 yards, so he was a workhorse for the Texas program this year.

It was expected that Brooks would return, especially with the injury potentially scaring NFL teams off, but the latest report suggests that he will enter the NFL Draft. If Brooks does leave, the Texas football program still has a flurry of running backs, including returnees CJ Baxter, Jaydon Blue, Tre Wisner, and Savion Red.