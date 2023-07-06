Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian is looking to bolster the passing game in his offense.

Sarkisian remarked that in 2023 he wants to balance the offense by improving the Texas pass attack in an interview with ESPN's Greg McElroy. Texas went 8-5 last year, but largely behind their running game which starred Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson. With both Robinson and Johnson off to the NFL this season, it's increasingly important for Sarkisian's passing game to step it up.

“We’ve got to be a more balanced attack than we were a year ago. We were a very good running football team. Clearly, when you have a Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson. We had a lot of youth on the offensive line and quite frankly, we had youth at the quarterback position. And, I didn’t love the depth at wide receiver.”

Texas put in the work this offseason which helped them earn the No 1. ranking in the Big 12 ahead of the season. They began by bolstering the pass offense when they successfully recruited quarterback Arch Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning. Arch Manning will be behind sophomore Quinn Ewers, who won the Texas starting role in Spring practices. Ewers, a former No. 1 recruit, looks to progress after a rocky freshman year.

On the receiving end, Texas managed to recruit AD Mitchell from the Georgia Bulldogs to bolster the receiving corps. Mitchell, who enters his junior year, had an impressive touchdown catch in Georgia's National Championship win over TCU.

Sarkisian also saw improvements during offseason practice, but is still looking for more.

“We felt really good about that coming out of spring. We continue to work on it here this summer. Because, for us to be the team that we want to be late in the season, we’re going to need that balance to attack and we’re gonna need to make sure that we’re dangerous through the passing game.”