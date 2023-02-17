The Denver Broncos added Logan Kilgore, the former offensive coordinator of Texas QB Arch Manning, as an offensive quality control coach, according to a Wednesday article from the Football Scoop’s Zach Bennett.

Logan Kilgore took a job with Arkansas State as a tight ends coach in December before joining on with the Broncos. He took the place of Matt Limegrover, who moved to become the offensive line coach at Kent State, according to Football Scoop. Kilgore previously worked on with the Arkansas State staff in 2021, wrote 247Sports college football writer Brad Crawford.

A former quarterback in the Canadian Football League, Kilgore first joined on with the Toronto Argonauts after he was released by the New Orleans Saints in 2014. He played in 43 games and threw for just over 1,900 yards on three different teams in the CFL, moving on to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2017 and the Edmonton Elks in 2019.

Logan Kilgore was hired to help develop Arch Manning at Isidore Newman high school in New Orleans, Louisiana in early 2022. Manning threw for 2,270 yards and 34 touchdowns, earning a quarterback rating of 130.3 during his senior year with the Greenies, according to MaxPreps. The now-Texas football commit earned a season-high 356 passing yards and seven touchdowns in a 52-22 win over Pearl River High School in Pearl River, Louisiana.

The Broncos reached a deal with Sean Payton to become the team’s next head coach in late January. The team traded its 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick for Payton and the Saints’ 2024 third-rounder. Payton signed a five-year deal in the days following the trade.

Peyton recently interviewed former Buffalo Bills and New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan for the Broncos’ open defensive coordinator position. The Broncos requested to interview with Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach and senior defensive assistant Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator position in early February.