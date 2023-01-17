Texas Longhorns new quarterback Arch Manning went viral last week after losing his student ID not long after arriving on campus, and it appears the 17-year-old may have misplaced it again.

Although it’s very possible that the ID debacle could be a prank on Manning, it seems likely the youngster just can’t seem to keep a hold of his student card.

A tweet went viral last week showing that someone had picked up an identification card belonging to one Archibald C. Manning:

On Monday night, it looks to be a different person holding onto the quarterback’s ID card, all but confirming that he misplaced it twice in under a week.

Arch Manning lost his ID at Texas AGAIN and you have to wonder if this will be noted on his scouting report📉 pic.twitter.com/f0gkYStBDi — Bussin' With The Boys 🐺 (@BussinWTB) January 17, 2023

If you’re a college student, you’ve probably lost your ID at least once, but to do it twice in your first few months on campus is absolutely wild.

It’s impossible to know for sure whether or not this is legit, as a good photoshop job could probably do the trick. But if it is indeed a setup, it’s an excellent job as that’s a carbon copy of the original photo that went viral when Manning lost it last week.

If it is indeed real, which seems likely to be the case as of Tuesday morning, Arch Manning probably needs to upgrade his wallet — either that or actually put the ID in a wallet in the first place.

The newest recruit of the legendary Manning family joined the University of Texas back in June of 2022, and his commitment sent the media into a frenzy.

If Archibald C. Manning can manage to lose his ID for a third time, he might make even more headlines than he did when he signed with the school in the first place.