This is a big get for the defense.

The Texas football program continues to load up on recruits. With Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning being the focus of the program at the quarterback position, Steve Sarkisian landed elite cornerback Kobe Black, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

‘BREAKING: Elite 2024 CB Kobe Black tells me he has Committed to Texas! The 6’2 200 CB from Waco, TX chose the Longhorns over LSU, Oklahoma State, & Oregon'

Here's the announcement by Black:

The moment he made it official 🙌 4⭐️ DB Kobe Black commits to Texas over LSU, Oregon, Texas A&M and Oklahoma State 🏈 FULL COMMITMENT📺: https://t.co/965PYwTJp3 pic.twitter.com/1wuTL9T4OD — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 13, 2023

This is another massive commitment for the program that already is bringing in five-star Colin Simmons and Brandon Baker. Black revealed the impression the coaching staff left as to why he chose the Texas football program:

“They have been on me since day 1 and I just love the coaching staff and everything about them,” Black said. “They showed me the most love and I just can’t wait to be a part of it. I feel like I’m close with everyone and we all have great relationships. I’m a big corner so I think I’ll be in the boundary a lot like Ryan Watts. Also, the opportunity to stay home is really big for me because I feel like too many athletes from Texas go to different states and don’t represent the right way. It’s cool to be close to the fam, too.”

His brother, Korie, plays at Oklahoma State and they were one of the possible destinations for Kobe Black as well. But, Texas is headed to the SEC, so the rivalry won't take place in 2024.

This is a significant boost for the Texas football program, which is currently preparing for the College Football Playoff against Washington.