Matthew McConaughey is one proud Texas football fan. The actor and University of Texas alum reacted to the football team securing a spot in the SEC Championship.

“Rivalry rekindled in the Aggies den. @TexasLonghorns show out in the showdown and get the win @SEC championship here we come year one #hookem,” McConaughey wrote on X of the season's win.

The University of Texas closed out its regular season with a 17-7 rivalry win over Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 30. With this win, the Texas Longhorns have officially earned a spot in the 2024 SEC Football Championship game. They will play the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Dec. 7, in Atlanta at 4 p.m. ET.

Despite not playing football during his time at the University of Texas, McConaughey has shown a great wave of support to the growing franchise. In an Instagram post reposted by the football team, the Oscar-winning actor showed how real fans get down. He pulled up to a game back in October wearing a cowboy hat, white button-up, and blue denim jeans. The “Dallas Buyers Club” actor congratulated Texas football's big win against the Oklahoma Sooners.

“34-3. Victory. Lotta empty seats on the red side in the second half. Onward we charge up the mountain,” McConaughey wrote.

The actor and the football team have even collaborated on posts which many fans were excited to have McConaughey's support.

“As a fan I have a lot of respect for you mr Michael I love it. your movies are amazing I started been you as a fan when I was 10 years old kid,” one fan commented. “It’s always good to see you Matthew,” another fan wrote. “Love how he supports his team,” a fan wrote in response to the actor showing up.

McConaughey has even given shoutouts to members of the Texas football team when he congratulated Arch Manning on his first career win as a starting quarterback back in September.

“PS. congrats Arch Manning on 1st start as a Longhorn,” McConaughey wrote on X at the time. “Many more to come.”