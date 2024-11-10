The Texas football program continued their excellent first season in the SEC, defeating a new conference foe in the Florida Gators in a dominant 49-17 win over the visitors. Quarterback Quinn Ewers had an efficient afternoon, torching the Gators' secondary for 333 yards and five passing touchdowns. Longhorns fans through the college football world were excited about the team's performance. One major fan in attendance was actor Matthew McConaughey, who posted a strong message for the team on X, formerly Twitter.

“showed up hungry and ATE,” posted McConaughey on the social media site. “Left no crumbs. Horns up #hookem. @TexasLonghorns @TexasFootball.”

The Longhorns rose to third in the AP Top 25 after the beatdown of UF. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and his team will now look forward to next week's trip to Fayetteville to face the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Hogs and UT have a long history dating back to their days as rivals in the former Southwest Conference. Can Texas continue its quest to try and get to Atlanta and play for the SEC title in year one?

Texas football looks to continue strong inaugural SEC season

Following the upcoming matchup against Arkansas, the Texas football program will host the Kentucky Wildcats before renewing an old rivalry against the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station. The Aggies are currently ranked 15th in the nation, and they lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks last week before heading into this week's bye.

So far, the Longhorns have given McConaughey and the rest of the Texas football faithful plenty to celebrate. They've had an almost perfect introduction to the SEC, and their lone loss was to the Georgia Bulldogs, who won back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022. Definitely not a loss to be too upset about.

Now the focus must shift to the rest of the season. If everything goes Sarkisian's team's way, then an SEC Championship Game berth, and hopefully a College Football Playoff berth, will come and go. For a fanbase that has been longing for their team to be fully back, another appearance in college football's premier postseason tournament will certainly support the statements that Texas is indeed back.