As the Texas football program prepares for a huge matchup against Michigan Saturday, the future looks bright as Arch Manning looks to be the quarterback of the future. While his relative in Peyton Manning has commented on his role with Texas football, his brother Eli Manning gave his own assessment on his nephew's performance in the Longhorn's blowout win over Colorado State, 52-0.

The former New York Giants legend was on the show “The Roommates” with Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart where he spoke about Arch Manning's outing as he came into the game for Quinn Ewers amidst a blow out.

Eli Manning reveals text he sent to Arch Manning after Texas football win

He threw for 95 yards while throwing and rushing for a touchdown as his uncle revealed he sent him a text after the game talking about his outing, but also a mistake he made in the very last play.

“I was excited to see him get some action this weekend and get in the game, have a couple of good drives, get a rushing touchdown, get his first passing touchdown,” Manning said. “I sent him a text, he had a great game, his last play, or his last pass I kind of looked at it. He tried to throw it out, it seemed like he tried to force an out to the left and from the TV version I couldn’t see the coverage but it looked like you know he maybe forced it or had a misread. He came to the sideline and Sark, the head coach, is kind of in his ear, looked like he was ripping him a little bit and so I sent him a text.”

“I was like hey good game, you made some nice plays,” Manning continued. “Hey last play looks like you know they rolled to Cover 2, you tried to force an out to the single receiver instead of working the 3 receiver concept to the right. He's like yes exactly right you know I misread that one. Which is good, you're a young quarterback getting your first action, you're going to have mistakes, you're going to have misreads every opportunity is a learning experience.”

Eli Manning touches on college football landscape

The possible future Hall of Famer also talked about the much debated transfer portal and NIL changes to college football.

“Now you gotta recruit them again after their freshman year,” Manning said. “Hey I know I didn’t play coach but I had a great Spring, you said I made a lot of improvements, id like to renegotiate my contract. They’re not free agents every year, they’re free agents twice a year. In football they are, they’re free agents after the season and then again after the Spring. So if they don’t get enough playing time in the Spring then they go to the portal. Even if they’re doing well they go into the portal to get re-recruited hoping their own school pays more money.”

At any rate, they will look to knock off the reigning national champions led by Texas football quarterback Quinn Ewers who could see his NFL Draft stock rise. As Ewers is expected to make a jump, fans will see a lot more of Arch Manning in the future.