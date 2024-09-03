Arch Manning, nephew to Peyton Manning, is the backup on the Texas football team, playing behind Quinn Ewers. Despite the fanfare and media coverage on the Longhorns' No. 2 signal-caller, Uncle Peyton took a moment to break down Arch's situation in Austin while on the Bussin' With the Boys podcast.

“I think he wants to play. He wants to establish himself first. Obviously, I think they've got a good team this year. I’m a big fan of Quinn (Ewers). I’ve gotten to know him. He comes down to our camp, and the two of them get along great. I’m proud of [Arch] for staying there. Most kids would probably transfer in that setting, but he stayed there. He likes playing for [Steve Sarkisian], he likes the system. And when he does get in there, he’s going to benefit from kind of having a little continuity in the system.”

Arch will work under Sarkisian, Texas football's head coach. His work with quarterbacks is legendary, including stints with Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart, Mark Sanchez, Jake Locker, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones. So it's no wonder Peyton is approving of his nephew's decision to stick it out with the Longhorns.

Looking ahead to Arch Manning's future with Steve Sarkisian, Texas football

Not only did Peyton share a kind word about Arch, but so did Drew Brees via Larry Holder of The Athletic.

“The best thing for Arch Manning is to spend five years at the University of Texas,” Brees said. “I’ll pause and let everybody just absorb that.”

It's not unusual for quarterbacks to believe that growing in one system and taking mental reps on the sideline can do wonders.

“For him to just be in a system, be in a program, learn from one of the best QB developers in Steve Sarkisian and the rest of the staff that they’ve put together,” Brees said. “He’s going in the SEC now, right? He’s gonna be playing against some of the top talent in all of college football. That’d be the best thing for him is just stay there, lock in, learn, grow, develop, become an incredible leader for that team and make a run at some national championships. Then, he will be the most prepared going into the NFL at that point.”

Since Arch Manning won't be eligible to go pro until the 2026 NFL Draft, what amounts to a redshirt year with Texas football won't hurt his stock.

Co-hosts Taylor Lewan and Will Compton teased Peyton about who Arch's better uncle was: him or Eli?

“It’s funny. Look at these 19- and 20-year-olds; the text response rate is not super high. It’s not a great completion percentage, so I kinda let him reach out to me if he has a question. He came to Denver a couple of years ago. That was fun. He will, every now and then, text me with a question about like hey a 2 minute drill, this is what happened in practice today. I’m sure as soon as he texts me the question, he regrets it because you can’t answer a question about a 2-minute drill with a text back; you have to go to the voice memo, and it can’t be just one.”

If you're an aspiring quarterback, there are no better uncles to have around than Peyton and Eli Manning.